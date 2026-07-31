Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

Situational Awareness
One day in July: the mechanism, the structure, and the first casualty
  Mike Brock
The Automated Understudy
AI benchmarks, what they actually measure, and what the market pays for the number
  Mike Brock
The House of Ellison is on the Brink
Everything the world’s briefly richest man built is failing at once
  Mike Brock
The Man Who Productized Himself
Naval Ravikant and the manufacture of Silicon Valley “wisdom"
  Mike Brock
The Radical Left Mostly Doesn’t Exist
The reactionary machine’s real job is casting.
  Mike Brock
The Race to Nowhere
Chinese open-source AI is not a threat to America. It is a mercy.
  Mike Brock
The Doomsday Moat
The AI Industry Cannot Deliver the Returns It Promised. So It Made Extinction Part of the Pitch
  Mike Brock
The Moon Does Not Prove Physicalism
How science mistook the success of its method for evidence about the nature of reality
  Mike Brock
The Kingdom of Property
A reply to Patrick Carroll on libertarianism, definitions, and the road to feudalism
  Mike Brock
In Defense of (Liberal) Conservatism
What must change if the republic is to endure
  Mike Brock
No Eulogy
What the Tributes Will Not Say
  Mike Brock
When is Political Violence Justified
What the Liberal Tradition Says on the Subject
  Mike Brock
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