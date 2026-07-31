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Situational Awareness
One day in July: the mechanism, the structure, and the first casualty
Jul 31
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Mike Brock
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The Automated Understudy
AI benchmarks, what they actually measure, and what the market pays for the number
Jul 30
•
Mike Brock
32
13
9
The House of Ellison is on the Brink
Everything the world’s briefly richest man built is failing at once
Jul 28
•
Mike Brock
1,357
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394
The Man Who Productized Himself
Naval Ravikant and the manufacture of Silicon Valley “wisdom"
Jul 27
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Mike Brock
66
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The Radical Left Mostly Doesn’t Exist
The reactionary machine’s real job is casting.
Jul 27
•
Mike Brock
124
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The Race to Nowhere
Chinese open-source AI is not a threat to America. It is a mercy.
Jul 27
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Mike Brock
54
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The Doomsday Moat
The AI Industry Cannot Deliver the Returns It Promised. So It Made Extinction Part of the Pitch
Jul 25
•
Mike Brock
85
28
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The Moon Does Not Prove Physicalism
How science mistook the success of its method for evidence about the nature of reality
Jul 19
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Mike Brock
31
18
7
The Kingdom of Property
A reply to Patrick Carroll on libertarianism, definitions, and the road to feudalism
Jul 18
•
Mike Brock
44
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In Defense of (Liberal) Conservatism
What must change if the republic is to endure
Jul 18
•
Mike Brock
78
33
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No Eulogy
What the Tributes Will Not Say
Jul 12
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Mike Brock
281
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105
When is Political Violence Justified
What the Liberal Tradition Says on the Subject
Jul 12
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Mike Brock
85
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© 2026 Mike Brock
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