Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Daniel Pareja's avatar
Daniel Pareja
2m

As you point out in the article, when humans do this sort of thing entirely on their own, they go to jail.

So when will people at OpenAI and Anthropic go to jail, and how far up those corporate ladders can criminal liability extend.

(Of course, Jeffrey Epstein's best friend will just pardon them. https://www.gov.ca.gov/2026/03/05/trumpcriminals3/https://lawreview.uchicago.edu/print-archive/pardoning-corporations-0 )

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eric's avatar
eric
1h

A few months ago I was ruminating in the chronic anxiety of civil war visiting our nation. A thought then occurred to me. What if the civil war that breaks out is between AI agents?

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