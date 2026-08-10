Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Kenneth Rasmussen's avatar
Kenneth Rasmussen
19h

This is a beautiful and illuminating article. Perhaps because you maybe assume it's too obvious you don't say very much about the dangers of being subsumed by mythology, what Jung called inflation of archtyles where individuals are possessed or seized by and identify with the mythic and the integration of the self is prevented. Sorel has it right when he criticized Bernstein for 86’ing the myth of the revolution, because the workers’ socialist movement needs that utopian Telos and elan vital. The history of the left has often shown hoowever how the essential goal of democratic socialist transformation has been waylaid by fanatics who mistake the shell of the myth for its meaning.

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Lisa Friedlander's avatar
Lisa Friedlander
7h

I appreciate the profundity and integration of a variety of materials in discussing the meaning-making-of-reality power of myth making. I am working on some thoughts about metaphor in a similar vein and could now view metaphor as mini-myths. I also see meaning derived relationally. We humans are not just filters for a separate reality but co-create it, so it is in many ways an artistic, creative, and interactive endeavor. A sandcastle doesn't exist because you add sand and architecture and the laws of physics--the elements are inextricably intertwined. Relative to politics., and in consideration of the Trump administration today, the lies perpetrated are pseudo myths--yes myths, but designed not to reveal a genuine and connected understanding of life. Just like someone could pretend to love someone else. In our lived experience we have the capabitlity of distinguishing, often by felt-sense, between scary hallucination (as in psychosis)--an out-of-touchness--and the myths of connection and co-created reality. As you said, no supra-consciousness exists to define any alternate view.

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