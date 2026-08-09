Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Daniel Pareja's avatar
Daniel Pareja
3h

Your quote from Andreessen about technology solving problems brings to mind a claim from Al Smith: “The cure for the evils of democracy is more democracy.”

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John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
10h

it's only epistemic trespassing if there is a legitimate owner whose turf you are trespassing on. Outside relatively technical issues covered by political scientist, no one has professional expertise on the big questions of politics.

As an aside, economists (not mentioned) are really terrible trespassers/imperialists but no one else listens even on economics, so it probably doesn't matter.

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