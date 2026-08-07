Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Heidi in Montana's avatar
Heidi in Montana
2h

It is so disturbing to see inferior intellects acting confidently on their ignorance to destroy the life of someone who is their superior. Rand Paul and those lying cowards following his lead are as evil as every sycophant to be found in the historic record of authoritarian regimes. They are trying to ruin a man for no reason other than to gain a following among the conspiratorial masses and approval from dear leader.

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James North's avatar
James North
2h

Paul punching up. But let's be honest about what's really happening. Trump has broken every promise to MAGA, other than mass deportations in the cruelest way possible.

Elections are coming. They have to throw some red meat to the base in the colosseum. That's what they live for. They want a sacrifice, and the man who did so much to progress viral research over the decades is the Christian they want to throw to the lions.

One more response from a citizen scientist moron, and I swear....

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