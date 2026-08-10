Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Derek Howard's avatar
Derek Howard
3h

The GOP is quite literally insane.

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Joel C. Eissenberg, Ph.D.'s avatar
Joel C. Eissenberg, Ph.D.
2h

Excellent. One of your best.

What's happening today in the US is what happened to the Roman Republic. It grew so powerful that it no longer feared external enemies. So it turned inward to find its enemies and thereby destroyed itself.

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