Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Whit Blauvelt's avatar
Whit Blauvelt
2d

Might our tech oligarchs have extended Hume:

A. You can't get an ought from an is

B. All we ever have is what is

C. Therefore you can't get an ought, ever

D. Ought's are an illusion deserving no respect beyond lip service, while we follow our passions

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Daniel Pareja's avatar
Daniel Pareja
3dEdited

This all seems to presuppose, as with much of your writing on this technology, that it is a technology worth the cost of development.

https://futurism.com/artificial-intelligence/ai-companies-destroying-rare-books

I submit that it is not, that it harms humanity in how it is created, how it is maintained, and how it is used. A single rare, antique book that has been destroyed by Anthropic in order to harvest its text for training data because Claude cannot be trained off of its own output, and thus Anthropic needs text it can be sure is free of AI "contamination", has more value to humanity than the entire "AI" industry.

Generative AI delenda est.

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