The strangest thing about the $1.43 billion is that we know about it.

No investigation unearthed it. No leaker smuggled it out. The number sits on a government form — 927 pages, filed in June, public record — because the law says the president must disclose his income, and so the president disclosed it: $1,430,390,415 from cryptocurrency in a single year, inside $2.2 billion of reported income overall. The record, plus the reporting around it, shows the family sold a half interest in one of its crypto companies to the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates on the eve of the inauguration and told no one at the time. The Justice Department, in public, built a $1.8 billion compensation fund out of public money to settle the president’s lawsuit against the government he runs, and signed a side letter barring the IRS from ever auditing him again. The government itself was the publisher. And the country’s response arrived with a number on it: that same month, the Brennan Center’s corruption survey put the two men five points apart — 68 percent called Trump corrupt, 63 percent called Biden.

How does that happen? Not rhetorically — mechanically. What has to be true of a country for a president to publish his own extraction and survive it? The answer is a machine, and it has a user manual.

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Start with what propaganda used to be — and how it’s largely still conventionally understood. Soviet propaganda sold an image: a coherent false world, peddled with a straight face for decades. The philosopher Vlad Vexler calls this alternate-reality propaganda, and telling it apart from what replaced it is his central subject. The newer kind — post-truth propaganda — sells no picture at all. It runs on four pillars, and they describe the American information environment of 2026 with embarrassing precision.

The first pillar is doubt about truth itself. The first thing the propaganda machine does is exploit your fear of being duped until the suspicion itself begins curdling — you stop doubting this claim or that one and start doubting the idea that any claim can be checked. The Kremlin’s answer to a documented atrocity is “nobody can really know what’s true” — never “we didn’t do it.” The second thing it does is abandon consistency: the atrocity didn’t happen, and it happened but someone else did it, both at once. The third is volume: eight incompatible stories where two would do, flooded across every channel until sorting them feels like a fool’s errand. The fourth Vexler calls motivational internality: the apparatus puts nothing in your head that wasn’t already there, then helps you spin out of control by your own ideological logic.

All four pillars aim at the same thing, and Americans keep missing what it is. Post-truth propaganda persuades you “not into opinion but into inaction” — an extreme project of depoliticization. It asks only that you hold two minimal opinions about politics: that participating is for fools — “private freedom is good but public freedom is for idiots” — and that, on the back-of-the-napkin theory of truth, “who knows what, if anything, is true.” A citizenry holding those two opinions does not need to be convinced of anything else. It has already stood down.

Liars obscure particular truths; post-truth populists obscure the difference between truth and lies itself. Politicians have always lied. What changed is that the lies no longer bother to be consistent, because consistency is a concession to the idea that truth exists. Post-truth politics, in Vexler’s darkest formulation, is a co-conspiracy between politician and citizen in which both parties half agree that truth doesn’t matter.

Start with Orwell, because everyone does — then notice how precisely his account doesn’t fit. Orwell’s Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears; it announced that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it. The Party still believed in truth — which is why it had to torture you into accepting the lie, why it sent the records down the memory hole. The machine has no Ministry of Truth and needs none. It never demands that two and two make five; it floods the zone until you are no longer sure what they make, and it leaves the records in place, published, where no one will sort them. Orwell saw the destination years before he invented the Party. Watching the Spanish war dissolve into competing fictions, he wrote that the very concept of objective truth is fading out of the world, and that the prospect frightened him more than bombs. He got the fear exactly right and the delivery system wrong: the concept fades when information drowns, not when it is destroyed.

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The American machine runs the same four pillars with one local adaptation: it needs your equivalence, never your belief. It needs you to conclude the question is mud — never that the president is clean.

The flagship artifact is the “Biden Crime Family.” In the fall of 2020, 84 percent of Republicans told pollsters the Bidens were more corrupt than the Trumps — more — and three years later, after the laptop, the impeachment inquiry, and no charges against Joe Biden, 90 percent still said he had been in on his son’s deals. No disclosure shows it — no settlement addendum, no coin, no fund. The belief has no receipts because it does not need them. It has a job. The people who study propaganda have a name for the instrument: the permission structure — a belief that changes nothing about the act and everything about the self that tolerates it. The mark gets permission to support the man. The table gets permission to shrug at him.

One of the two men has a 927-page disclosure. The other has a slogan. Five points.

That is what the machine is for.

In August, the lawyer who ran the White House’s defense during the Mueller investigation — twenty-nine years at Hogan Lovells, a Republican who never voted for Trump — looked into a camera and said: “We’ve never seen corruption at this level anywhere in the world. Idi Amin, Putin — they’re pikers compared to what Trump is doing.”

The sentence is built to be dismissed, and the dismissal is the machine working on you in real time: the comparison files itself under hysteria before the arithmetic can start. So do the arithmetic.

In January, the president sued the government he runs for $10 billion over the leak of his tax returns — a genuine wrong, and a genuine wrong is the machine’s favorite raw material. By May, his Justice Department had settled: a $1.776 billion fund drawn from the Treasury’s Judgment Fund — public money, earmarked for people the government deems wronged by law enforcement, with the likely beneficiaries reported to be the president’s allies and January 6 defendants — plus a one-page addendum, signed by the acting attorney general, under which the United States is “forever barred and precluded” from auditing the president, his sons, and the family business over their pre-settlement returns. Legal experts told ABC the shield may violate the 1976 statute barring presidential interference with IRS audits — a law written because Nixon tried.

Then the machine did something it is not supposed to do: it showed its seams. A federal judge voided the settlement in July for serving an “improper purpose”; the audit shield, signed separately, was not before the court and stands. The fund was formally rescinded in August to clear the acting attorney general’s confirmation — and the president refused to sign the rescission, posting that if the Senate declines to confirm, the fund will “immediately be back on the table, and I will get it done.” The man who built it swears under oath that it is dead. The man it was built for says in writing that it is not. Both statements are public. That gap is the tell.

The crypto year is the larger number and the cleaner mechanism. Of the $1.43 billion, $636 million came from the meme coin’s royalty stream — a coin whose fine print routed 75 percent of proceeds to the family while the president’s sons urged “mom-and-pop investors” to buy in. It peaked near $75; it trades around $1.70; hundreds of thousands of retail buyers hold the loss. Another roughly $800 million came through World Liberty Financial, including $263 million for a half interest sold to the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates on the eve of the inauguration, disclosed to no one until the Journal found it. Justin Sun put $30 million into World Liberty and $200 million into the coin while under federal fraud charge; the SEC dropped its case for a $10 million fine; Sun has since sued the company for fraud. Asked about the windfall, the president attributed it to the stock market — a claim the filing itself refutes. The lie does not need to survive contact with the form he signed. None of this is hidden. Hiding is the old technology. The machine counts on the volume.

Even the 927 pages understate it. The same lawyer told WBUR that early access to the president’s market-moving social-media posts — his thoughts and intentions, seconds before they become public — is sold to Wall Street firms for $100,000 and up. That claim is his alone and unconfirmed, and it is included here because sorting means marking your sources, not because the arithmetic needs it.

When Idi Amin did this, he did it like a man in a hurry. In 1972 he gave Uganda’s Asian minority ninety days to leave and confiscated 5,655 firms, handing them mostly to soldiers and allies; Kampala felt it within the week, and the economy collapsed around the theft. The American version is engineered never to be felt. No shop empties. No Tuesday is touched. The extraction runs through disclosure forms and settlement addenda and royalty streams, in denominations too large to visualize, reported once and absorbed into the noise floor. Amin needed the country numb after the fact. The machine needs you numb during it.

Set the careers side by side. Amin stole a country’s commercial class in a season and wrecked the economy doing it. Putin’s circle has had a quarter-century and a state’s oil rents. The first family, in nineteen months, has converted the office into at least $2.3 billion of crypto alone — with the audit immunity in writing and the compensation fund one confirmation vote from resurrection. The lawyer’s word was pikers. The arithmetic says he was being precise.

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Nothing in the arithmetic will convert anyone, and the essay that refuses to say so is running its own con. Vexler’s warning is exact: fact-checking Trumpism is like trying to correct falsehoods in a novel. The psychoanalyst Christopher Bollas called Trumpist discourse “a form of literature,” and Vexler draws the consequence: you cannot expose it with facts and argument any more than you can object to a fictional character for not being real. You cannot copy-edit a novel into the truth. The commentators who try join the audience inside the illusion — “magical thinking about magical thinking”. The mark is reading a story that feels true, not waiting for a better footnote, and a story does not lose readers when a ledger confirms the villain.

So the arithmetic was never for the mark.

The machine wants you to shrug. It doesn’t care if you believe it — the true believer is the visible product; the shrug is the majority product, the citizen who half agrees that truth doesn’t matter, who files the $1.43 billion under “they all do it” and gets on with dinner. That shrug is the citizen’s half of the co-conspiracy, and it is made outside the novel, by people who can still read a ledger. They are the only audience the mechanism cannot afford to lose, and the only one an essay can reach.

Vexler catalogs four feelings that deliver a population to post-truth politics: feeling unsafe, powerless, betrayed — and the worst of them, opacity, the sense that you can no longer see politics at all. Opacity is the one that lets people watch institutions burn without mourning, because you do not mourn what you cannot see. That is the machine’s end product: a country gone fog-blind.

Yet opacity is the one feeling an essay can do something about. Vexler’s prescription for the counter is to move people from finding politics incomprehensible to feeling, more recognizably, unsafe, powerless, and betrayed — fog condensed back into legible grievance. That is what an arithmetic is for: aimed at the fog, not the novel. A ledger can be read. Mud cannot. Clearing fog is the beginning of the work — the fog has material causes, and the repair is political, not literary.

The machine’s largest bet is the one laid in the open: that knowing changes nothing, and that the people who can still sort have stopped sorting. The arithmetic is the refusal of that bet, and the refusal is available to anyone. The co-conspiracy needs two parties. One of them is you. Your half of the agreement can be withdrawn at any time — starting with the next number someone tells you is unknowable.

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