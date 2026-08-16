Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Andy the Alchemist's avatar
Andy the Alchemist
1h

I am still skimming headlines but I cannot immerse myself in the perpetual noise and bullshit anymore as it is unhealthy for me to be so angry all the time. I am well aware of the propaganda flood that is happening and still follow a handful of commentators like yourself that I still find compelling but so much of the media is just pointless noise now. I am reading more and more fiction as the year goes on and it is so much more enjoyable than being outraged 24/7. I am all for consequences but it's not exactly my fault any of this is happening either. I probably only have a few good years left before climate change starts really fucking shit up and collapses society, I don't want to waste them being angry. I'll join the revolution if it comes but I won't be leading the charge either.

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Emma's avatar
Emma
2hEdited

Fun. Not. I cannot be the only one over this reality.

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