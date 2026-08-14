Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Peter Maguire's avatar
Peter Maguire
6h

Moral outrage is blank political ammo in 2026. Yet another New York Times, Washington Post, The Atlantic, or The New Yorker cris de coeur won’t change a thing.The time for moral outrage and fear-driven cowardice is over. It is time to stand and be counted. Eric Hoffer put it best, “Power corrupts the few, while weakness corrupts the many.”

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Dm's avatar
Dm
5h

well written! chipper is too generous of an analogy. chipper is a useful tool to process material, with valuable output. trump destroys everything with no useful output. even a gut that digests everything and produces feces is better than this mutant.

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