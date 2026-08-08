Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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James North's avatar
James North
2h

When I ask if Republicans fear violent retribution from a very unpopular president, I'm not kidding.

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Mary Jo Wilen's avatar
Mary Jo Wilen
2h

Taking away a congressional seat is not taking everything. They have not ben financially ruined, which is still a possibility if they are not careful.

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