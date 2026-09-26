Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Adam Smith's avatar
Adam Smith
7h

Have you read John Gray "Two faces of Liberalism"? One of the two faces corresponds pretty exactly to your point on classical liberalism. (The other does not.) It is an interesting book. (Need to re-read it myself, now that this brings it up.)

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susan chapin's avatar
susan chapin
6h

Mike, every post informs and enriches my understanding of this moment in time. Thank you

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