Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Dave Reed's avatar
Dave Reed
15h

I've thought since I watched Plur1bus the first time that it's a fascinating metaphor for what might happen if Dario and the gang summon the machine goddess mommy to solve our problems and leave us really nothing to do. The world that Carol suffered in rhymes with Dario's 2024 essay "Machines of Loving Grace."

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stopthe's avatar
stopthe
15h

I like this and I hope I understand it. It could be seen as vignette about how flattening life ultimately eliminates diversity which in turn absolutely disables communication.

(However, maybe I misread it)

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