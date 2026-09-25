Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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HeyMom's avatar
HeyMom
4h

“That is not a coalition defying gravity. That is a granary burning: the heat keeps rising even as the silo empties.”

Elegant.

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Scott Hanley's avatar
Scott Hanley
3h

Applause for your prescience, tears for the journey. How we sort out what's next will be the next heavy lift. A lot of them, if we're lucky.

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