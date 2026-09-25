Six months ago, in an essay called The World Blinks, I wrote the following sentence about the war that had just begun: “This is going to bring about the end of both regimes. Not because their enemies are strong enough to destroy them — though the accountability is coming — but because the consequences of what they have done cannot be contained within the borders of the countries they govern.” The mechanism, I argued, would not be military. It would be arithmetic. Ordinary people would feel the war in their grocery bills, their heating bills, the price of everything that arrives by ship — “and they will, very soon” — and the political reckoning would exceed anything the men who authored it could manage. The two regimes named were Trump’s and Netanyahu’s — the war’s two architects, joined at the hip, fated to fall or not fall together.

I am writing tonight to score that prediction, because the score is close enough to settle that the remaining suspense is clerical.

Nor was March a lonely bet. Eleven months earlier, in the administration’s inchoate first spring, I had written The Time of Monsters: the risk of global armed conflict was “rising precipitously”; a leadership facing a narrowing corridor between power and jail would generate conflict “not through deliberate choice necessarily, but through a cascade of escalating responses and narrowing options”; and economic hardship would never be experienced as policy failure but as confirmation of the victimhood narrative — the feedback loop in which the worse things get, the more justified extreme measures seem. The sign-off was not subtle: “Welcome to history. It gets much bumpier from here.” Every clause of that has since paid out. The Time of Monsters was the wide shot; The World Blinks was the same lens focused; tonight’s receipts are the developed film.

On Sunday, Reuters/Ipsos completed a poll putting Donald Trump’s approval at 32 percent, the lowest of his political career — lower than anything ever recorded for Joe Biden, whose lowest was 35. A week earlier the same pollster had him at 35. The floor is moving. Among Republicans he has lost nine points in seven days, to 73, and on the question that decides November — the cost of living — his own party now renders a negative verdict, 51 to 44 disapprove, the first such crossover of his second term. On the generic ballot the same poll gives Democrats an eight-point lead, their largest of the cycle. Quinnipiac, earlier this month, found the same shape from a different angle: an eleven-point Democratic advantage for control of the House, with the Republican share three points worse than it was in July. And this week’s CNN/SSRS poll measured the war directly: 76 percent of Americans say it has not been worth the toll in lives or money, 70 percent say it has hurt American interests, and Republican approval of Trump’s handling of Iran has fallen from 73 percent in March to 60.

What the March essay named as the mechanism, the pollsters are now naming back. The war raised the price of gasoline; the president said it would last a few weeks; it has lasted seven months and, per YouGov, a majority of Americans now expect it to outlast the year. Even Fox News found 71 percent of voters — including 43 percent of Republicans — concluding he has no plan to end it. Seventy-eight percent, in CNN’s poll, say he is not doing enough to end it. The president’s own resolution of this difficulty, offered earlier this month, was to pledge that the war will end “immediately after” the election, which is the closest an American president has come to putting a bomb on layaway.

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A prophecy is only worth scoring against its own terms, so let the terms be strict. “The end of both regimes” has one regime left to account for; the Israeli half of that sentence remains pending and I am not grading it early. On the American half, the reckoning’s arrival is no longer in question. What remains is its form, 39 days out, and whether the movement survives its author.

On the movement, the receipts turned more interesting than the polls. The Wall Street Journal ran an analysis of nearly seventy thousand hours of conservative podcasts and found that mentions of Trump’s name have fallen nearly 70 percent from their 2024 campaign peak — 30 percent of that drop arriving since the strikes began at the end of February. A political movement is, in the end, a content economy; the most reliable vital sign of MAGA is not a survey but whether its propagandists can still sell its founder, and the answer arriving is no. Tucker Carlson, who spent a decade as the movement’s most valuable shaman, has called the war “absolutely disgusting and evil”, the most obvious betrayal of America First, and said in June that “there’s no future of the MAGA movement.” The president responded, in April, by attributing the defections of Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones to their “low IQs”. This is what a coalition sounds like coming apart at the rhetorical seams: the audience comes for the war updates and leaves before the host works through his feelings about it.

Quinnipiac measured the label itself and found it has become a liability outside the base: 51 percent of voters say a candidate calling themselves a MAGA supporter makes them less likely to vote for that candidate, against 18 percent for whom it helps. The movement’s brand, eight years after it inherited the Republican Party whole, is now net-negative by 33 points. And the people running under that brand have begun to flee it in public — on Monday, the Republican Senate candidates in Iowa and Michigan both posted that the war needs to end to bring down costs, the language of the opposition arriving in the mouths of his own ticket-mates five weeks before the vote.

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In May, in Already Legendary, I argued the darker proposition — that the mythology survives its own refutation, that the base would believe Trump a master dealmaker even as he ended his own war on terms vastly inferior to the agreement he tore up. Both things have turned out to be true at once, which is how this works. Seventy percent of Republicans still tell CNN the United States is winning a war that 76 percent of the country says was not worth fighting. Fifty-five percent of Republicans still say the war was worth its costs. The floor is real; the sect remains a sect. What has happened since March is not conversion but migration — the country has moved, decisively, away from the movement, and the movement has responded by becoming smaller and more loyal. Approval among the faithful stayed high while the number of the self-described faithful shrank to a Quinnipiac-measured 32 percent of voters. That is a granary burning: the heat keeps rising even as the silo empties.

The end of a regime, it turns out, is not an event but a ratio — the widening distance between what a movement claims and what it can deliver. By March the claim was cheap gasoline and a short war; by September the delivery is $5-adjacent fuel, an open-ended occupation, a 32 percent approval rating, and a president begging the faithful at a two-day conference in Dallas to “pretend that I’m on the ballot” — the incantation of a man who knows precisely where on the ballot he is.

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I called this near-victory, and near is doing real work. The prediction has two remaining falsifiers, and they are the same falsifier wearing two hats. First: 39 days. Polls are currents, not verdicts; the verdict arrives November 3rd, and a prediction about a political death is not scored until the coroner files. Second: an end is not a consequence unless it costs something, and the authors of this war have so far paid nothing but approval points. Accountability — the word I used in March, with intent — waits on the other side of the election, if it waits anywhere.

So the honest posture is this. The mechanism fired exactly as written. Prices rose, the bills arrived, the public did the arithmetic I said it would do, on roughly the schedule I said it would do it, and the political reckoning is now visible from any window — eleven points wide in Quinnipiac, eight in Reuters, and reflected in the sudden epidemiology of Republican Senate candidates discovering, five weeks out, that they have opinions about the war. A prophecy’s only job is to be early, and mine was early by about six months — which in this business is a rounding error.

I will take the victory lap on the morning of November 4th, or I will come back here and eat the sentence, in public, with the receipts attached. That is the deal a scoreboard makes with everyone who stands in front of one.

Until then: the bottom falls out.

Go Deeper into the Circus

The Emperors of Dirt Mike Brock · Sep 24 There is a dinner in Washington tonight I find myself holding in pathos, which surprises me, because the facts of it mostly deserve anger. Xi Jinping is at the White House for a state dinner, his first visit here in eleven years, greeted at the steps of his own plane by a president who reserves that courtesy for very few. Three news organizations had to… Read full story