Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Ira Sperling's avatar
Ira Sperling
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Spot on, Mike. I’d add one more thing. After the futurist panic over generative AI (which doesn’t exist and likely never will) run amok is created, the magnificent 7 tech bros will ultimately say they are the only ones that can reign it in. So, forget about the open source AI, which is better and far cheaper to use, and stick with us to avoid the apocalypse.

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PDP's avatar
PDP
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Overall I'm inclined to think that much of this is a ramp.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic are facing (delayed) IPOs. A government backstop of cash from the gullible Trump, (who probably smells $$$, in this case incorrectly) would be very useful. These are not sentient beings, but they can walk through security doors that have been left open.

A lot of the panic about AI destroying us ignores the fact that this is an environment in which everything is programmed by humans. For the most part there is very little these systems can do that hasn't been explicitly or tacitly allowed. I've worked in software for most of my life and most of this stuff is just bullshit.

IMHO the Anthropic guy that 'resigned' because 'AI will kill humanity' (without giving a coherent explanation of how that would come about) is a plant or a grifter. Lots of money to be made these days in AI fear and loathing.

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