There is a Marxist lesbian with blue hair who wants to shut down America and deport all white people back to Europe. She exists. She has a TikTok. She has three thousand followers, most of whom are bots or ex-partners, and she has never held elected office, never advised a Democratic official, never written a bill that anyone considered, never been invited to speak at a Democratic convention, and never, in any material sense, been part of the operational Democratic Party. She is an American with strong opinions. There are three hundred and thirty million Americans, and a nontrivial fraction of them will have strong opinions on any given topic you can name. The Marxist lesbian with the blue hair is not evidence of a Democratic Party position. She is evidence of the size of the country.

The reactionary machine’s job is to find her, promote her, clip her, meme her, put her on Fox News as an example of what the left has become, run her quote on The Daily Wire, split-screen her against a Democratic governor who has never heard of her, and repeat the operation across every micro-cycle of the news cycle until the low-information voter’s mental image of the average Democratic politician is her face.

The clip’s journey through our increasingly shitty online existence is not a lonely one. It comes accompanied by a wave of harassment from poorly adjusted people who do not use their real names on the internet, and who are increasingly just bots and people working in foreign-influence farms. The quote-tweets, the doxxing, the calls to her employer, the strangers reading her home address aloud on livestreams. The senator she is split-screened against gets a chyron. She gets a security problem. The operation’s first casualty is always the specimen it harvests.

And the operation works because its architects understood something forty years ago that a serious commentariat has been unable or unwilling to name: the specimen is real. If she were a fabrication, the correction would be easy — you show that she does not exist, and the story dies. But she exists. She said the thing. The reactionary just points to the clip and says, I did not invent her, she is on your side, deal with her. And a professional journalism industry habituated to correcting only outright falsehoods finds itself with nothing to correct.

The falsehood is not the specimen. The falsehood is the claim, made a hundred times a day across cable news, talk radio, podcast networks, and social media, that this person is the median. She is not the median. She is not the mean. She is not the ninety-fifth percentile. She is a tail, and the operation’s core tactical move is treating the tail as the center of the distribution.

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I made the definitional case against the far left designation in On the Far Left two months ago. The category names regimes and movements willing to subvert democracy, suppress political dissent, and impose an ideological maximum programme through extra-legal means. It is a test of conduct, not of ambitions. There is not a single elected Democratic politician in the United States who fits it. Mamdani is not far left. AOC is not far left. Sanders, after forty years of caucusing with the Democratic Party and voting for legislation he considered half-measures, is not far left. By the standards of every other rich democracy on earth, these figures are boring center-left administrators pushing distributional policies that Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Australia treat as ordinary governance.

The comparison is arithmetic, not taste. France seats eight Communist deputies in its current five-hundred-and-seventy-seven-seat National Assembly. Germany seats sixty-four members of Die Linke — a party descended in part from the East German ruling party — in a Bundestag of six hundred and thirty. Spain, Portugal, and Greece seat communists in their national legislatures. Japan seats communists. The United States Congress seats zero, has seated zero in living memory, and the most left-wing member it does seat caucuses with a party whose Senate leader is Chuck Schumer. The country with the loudest discourse about its radical left is the rich democracy with the smallest one.

That piece explained why the category is a category error. This piece is about why the error is so hard to dislodge. And the answer is not that commentators are stupid, or that they lack access to comparative data, or that they cannot read the roll call of Sanders’s votes. The answer is that the reactionary influence apparatus has spent forty years doing something more specific and more corrosive than propaganda. It has been doing casting. And the forty years are datable: the Fairness Doctrine fell in 1987, Limbaugh went national in 1988, Fox News launched in 1996.

The actual operational Democratic Party is a specific set of people. Its Senate leadership, its House leadership, its state-level executives, its mayors, its policy shops, its think tanks, its legislative directors, its floor managers, its committee staff, its campaign apparatus, its donors, its consultants, its lawyers, its judges, its endorsed nominees. The people who actually run the party and hold the party’s power. Every one of these people, when examined honestly by any comparative standard, is a boringly conventional center-left liberal. Some of them are more progressive than others. Some of them are frankly conservative in the older sense of the word. Not one of them is proposing to deport anyone anywhere or to shut anything down or to abolish anything the country actually has. The Marxist lesbian with the blue hair is not in this room. She would not be admitted to this room if she showed up.

The reactionary discourse, however, is engineered to be indifferent to the composition of this room. Its operators do not want you to look at the room. They want you to look at the clip. Every hour of programming Fox produces is calibrated to make you look at the clip. Every algorithm on the platforms Elon Musk owns is calibrated to make you look at the clip. Every talking point that flows out of the Heritage Foundation and lands, thirty-six hours later, in the mouth of a Republican senator on a Sunday show is calibrated for the same purpose.

And the effect the product produces is a cognitive substitution. The low-information voter — and low-information voter is not an insult, it is a description of most working adults, who have jobs and children and mortgages and cannot follow the composition of the Democratic caucus in the New York State Assembly — cannot store the operational Democratic Party in their head. They can store a face. The reactionary apparatus’s job is to make sure the face they store is the specimen’s, not the senator’s.

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Meanwhile the actual far-right project — the one whose specimens include the sitting Vice President of the United States, the sitting President, most of the Republican House caucus, the funded architecture of the Project 2025 blueprint, and a judiciary staffed through the Federalist Society pipeline — hundreds of federal judges credentialed across forty years, six sitting Supreme Court Justices identified with the movement, the three Trump appointees among them all drawn from Leonard Leo’s list — operates in the open, by named figures, with documentary receipts, in real time, by their own description. JD Vance told a podcast in 2021, on tape, that Trump should defy the Supreme Court by invoking Andrew Jackson’s line about the chief justice’s ruling. He said this and it was published and he is now Vice President. Curtis Yarvin has been publishing his monarchical-restoration essays for fifteen years. Peter Thiel has been funding the project for the same fifteen years. Michael Anton wrote The Flight 93 Election. Christopher Rufo has been publicly executing a stated program to capture cultural institutions since 2020 and has been publishing his tactical thinking on X every day. Russell Vought sat down with a hidden camera and described the plan to seize impoundment power in words that would embarrass a cartoon villain.

And the project is no longer confined to documents and podcasts. Masked, poorly trained, violent federal agents are killing people in the streets of American cities right now. On January 24, 2026, Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a thirty-seven-year-old intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center and a United States citizen, was shot to death by Customs and Border Protection officers in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis during protests against Operation Metro Surge. The Department of Homeland Security claimed the agent acted in self-defense while trying to disarm him. Bystander video verified by Reuters, the BBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The Guardian, and the Associated Press showed Pretti holding a cellphone, not a gun, recording the agents while stepping between them and a woman they had pushed to the ground; one agent then removed a handgun from Pretti’s holster, turned away, and another agent fired at least ten shots within five seconds, continuing after Pretti lay motionless on the pavement. Two weeks earlier, on January 7, 2026, an ICE officer named Jonathan Ross shot Renee Good, an unarmed American citizen and mother whom city leaders described as a legal observer of federal actions and not a target of any ICE arrest, three times through the driver’s side of her car — in the forearm, in the chest, and in the temple. In both cases federal officials called their agents’ conduct self-defense and the victims domestic terrorists. In both cases federal authorities withheld body-worn camera footage, hard drives, statements, and, in Good’s case, her car itself from state investigators for more than six months, until relenting in July; Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he remained “deeply troubled that the federal government spent more than half a year attempting to conceal this evidence from state investigators.” Two weeks ago, on July 13, 2026, an immigration agent shot dead a motorist in Biddeford, Maine. Al Jazeera counts at least nine deaths tied to the enforcement campaign since Trump returned to office; the Wikipedia log, maintained from primary reporting, is longer. State violence conducted by men who will not show their faces — and whose government hides the film of its own shootings for half a year — is what a radical movement in power looks like; a TikTok account with three thousand followers is not. Which clarifies the anti-left media apparatus’s actual assignment: to convince the country that a Democratic election victory would simply replace these men with left-wing counterparts of equal extremism and equal incompetence. The composite exists to make that replacement thinkable. The manufactured left is the permission structure for the actual right.

The receipts on the American far right are voluminous, public, self-produced, and current. The conduct they describe is being conducted right now, in the executive branch, against the constitutional order the executive branch is sworn to defend. This is documented in On the Far Left and in The Plot Against America and in The Wire Still Holds and across dozens of pieces in this publication. The receipts on the American far left, meanwhile, remain a scattered folder of TikTok clips featuring individuals whose entire life’s political impact is smaller than a single vote of a single county commissioner in Wyoming.

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The engineering has three components. The first is talent scouting. The reactionary media apparatus employs a small army of researchers whose entire job is to find the worst example of the opposing coalition. They run search-and-clip operations on TikTok, on X, on university lecture halls, on protest livestreams, on the comment sections of DSA chapter Slack channels. They are looking for the Marxist lesbian with the blue hair, or a college professor with a bad take, or a graduate student with a graffito, or a City Council candidate in Berkeley who once tweeted something incoherent about Israel. They find these people every day. There is an inexhaustible supply, because the country has three hundred and thirty million people and social media has given every one of them a broadcast license. The scouts do not need to invent anything. They need only harvest.

The industrial form of the scouting operation has a name and an operator. Libs of TikTok, run by a former real estate agent named Chaya Raichik, does nothing else: it harvests classroom videos, Pride livestreams, and hospital web pages, strips them of context, and serves them to an audience of millions — from which the day’s specimen flows upward into the distribution stack, cited on air by Tucker Carlson in his Fox prime-time years. USA Today counted what follows the posts: bomb threats trailing the account’s targets to hospitals in Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Akron, and to schools and libraries in California, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin — classes canceled, patients evacuated, in nearly every case the caller never found. Boston Children’s Hospital was evacuated three times in a single week. The Massachusetts woman the FBI arrested for one of those threats was, her own lawyers argued, a mentally unwell consumer manipulated by the disinformation campaign aimed at the hospital. None of this ended the operation. Raichik was staged at CPAC. The specimens are disposable. The scout is a celebrity.

The second component is amplification. Once the specimen is found, the machine’s distribution architecture — Fox‘s prime-time lineup, the clip factory Ben Shapiro built at The Daily Wire, the X algorithm Musk retooled after his acquisition — pushes the specimen across the audience the operation is targeting. The specimen is played and replayed. The clip is stitched to reaction videos. Elon Musk quote-tweets it to two hundred million followers with a two-word framing. The specimen achieves a saturation that no elected Democrat’s actual policy proposal ever achieves, because the elected Democrat’s actual policy proposal is boring and the specimen is enraging.

The third component is the discourse trap, which I described mechanically in The Dance of Reaction. Once the specimen is in the audience’s head, mainstream commentators face a choice. They can ignore the specimen, in which case they are accused of hiding the truth about what the left has become. They can denounce the specimen, in which case they have validated the framing that the specimen matters. They can contextualize the specimen — explain that she is a tail, not the median — in which case they are performing the elaborate work of correcting a distortion that took thirty seconds to produce and requires ten minutes to unwind, during which viewers change the channel. The trap is designed to have no clean exit.

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I am not theorizing. Ashley St. Clair, who spent nearly a decade inside the apparatus — Turning Point USA, The Babylon Bee, the influencer network Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump Jr. built — described the mechanism directly on The Daily Beast Podcast in July. The messaging was coordinated in paid group chats that ran from the White House and the Trump campaign down through the influencer network. The dark money flowed into the influencers from organizations whose identity the influencers themselves often did not know. And in her phrasing: it was, and is, prolific.

Every apologist for the reactionary media apparatus has a stake in describing it as organic — a spontaneous market response to what audiences want. St. Clair’s testimony documents what it actually is: a coordination shop with the White House in the group chat, paying influencers to distribute the day’s selected specimens, on a schedule the influencers themselves did not always understand they were serving.

And this is not the first inside account. The Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit against Fox News produced, in 2023, a documentary record of what the operation looks like from the anchor’s chair. Tucker Carlson, on November 8, 2020, texted his producer that the Dominion allegations were absurd. On November 17 he texted that Sidney Powell was lying. He added, in a message that ought to be engraved somewhere: “It’s unbelievably offensive to me. Our viewers are good people, and they believe it.” He then went on air and helped his network keep the lie in circulation for weeks, because that is what the network’s leadership wanted. When Fox anchor Eric Shawn fact-checked Trump’s voter-fraud claims on December 2, 2020, Fox CEO Suzanne Scott emailed her prime-time programming chief: “This has to stop now. The audience is furious and we are just feeding them material. Bad for business.” When correspondent Jacqui Heinrich correctly fact-checked a Trump tweet about Dominion the month before, Carlson texted Hannity “Please get her fired. Seriously… It’s measurably hurting the company”; Hannity took it to Scott; Scott told her deputies that Heinrich “has serious nerve doing this and if this gets picked up, viewers are going to be further disgusted.” By the next morning, Heinrich had deleted the tweet.

Sean Hannity, in a sworn deposition, said he never believed the fraud narrative for one second. Laura Ingraham called Sidney Powell a complete nut. Maria Bartiromo privately called Powell’s evidence kooky the day before inviting her on air to elaborate on it. Rupert Murdoch, the man who owns the entire apparatus, called Giuliani’s claims really crazy stuff. And damaging. And they all put the specimens on television anyway, night after night, because to fact-check the operation was to lose subscribers, and losing subscribers was the one outcome the professional apparatus was structurally organized to prevent.

The reactionary media operation is a coordination shop whose on-air talent describes the material privately as lies and absurd and shockingly reckless and airs it anyway because the business model requires airing it. The talent knows. The executives know. The owner knows. The lawyers found out under discovery. And the operation continued after the settlement, because the settlement did not touch the underlying economics.

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The result is a media environment in which the American public’s mental image of the left is a composite that no operational Democrat resembles. This composite includes: the Marxist lesbian with the blue hair, the professor who tweeted the bad take, the protester who broke a window, the HR manager who mandated a pronoun training, the college dean who caved on a speech controversy, the campus activist chapter that endorsed a bad statement about Israel, the crank in the school board meeting, and the drag queen the algorithm has decided to feature this week. Each of these composites is a real person somewhere. None of them holds office. None of them writes policy. None of them, individually or collectively, has the operational power to affect a federal budget line, a Supreme Court appointment, a treaty, a rule at the SEC, or the direction of a single one of the fifteen departments whose budgets shape American life.

The reader inclined to object has already performed the substitution the operation trained them to perform: what about AOC, what about Mamdani, what about the Seattle councilmember and the progressive DA. But look at what the substituted figures do all day. They introduce bills that fail. They win elections and lose them. They govern under courts that check them, budgets that constrain them, and voters who can remove them — which is democratic politics, and the definitional opposite of far-left conduct. The far-left designation is a conduct test — extra-legal subversion, suppression of dissent — and the elected progressive fails it as completely as the elected moderate. The composite has no office. The officeholders have no far-left conduct. The frame needs both to be false at once, and neither is.

Chuck Schumer is the left, in the sense of holding actual operational power in the actual Democratic coalition. Hakeem Jeffries is the left. Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro, Elissa Slotkin, Amy Klobuchar — these people are the left. They run the party. They cast the votes. Every one of them is a technocratic center-left liberal whose policy positions would be considered conventional in Manchester or Toronto or Melbourne or Seoul. The far-left composite the American public has been trained to see is a substitution for them.

And the insurgents are in the room now too. Zohran Mamdani runs the largest city in the country. Democratic-socialist candidates have been taking mayoralties and House primaries for a year — I wrote three weeks ago that the DSA insurgency is the story of every off-cycle election in the country, and it is. There is no tension between that piece and this one, because far left names conduct, and the insurgents’ conduct is the definitional opposite of it. They win primaries by organizing voters. They govern under the same courts, budgets, and elections as everyone else. Their programme — rent stabilization, municipal groceries, fare-free buses — is what Toronto calls a Tuesday. An insurgency that takes power by winning elections and can lose it by losing them is not a far-left putsch. It is the system functioning. The machine needs the composite precisely because the actual insurgents, examined at the level of conduct, look like this.

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The professional press has been the operation’s dance partner across the same forty years, and has not spent enough time watching itself dance.

The New York Times is not funded by Peter Thiel. Its reporters are not, individually, participants in the reactionary project. Its editors do not, so far as anyone can document, take talking points from the RNC’s communications shop. And yet The New York Times, and The Washington Post, and The Atlantic, and Politico, and the Sunday shows on the broadcast networks, and the political-analysis desks at NPR, participate in the operation every day. They participate because they have been habituated, across forty years, to responding to whatever the day’s dominant story is; and the day’s dominant story is, forty years running, whichever specimen the reactionary talent-scouting apparatus has amplified overnight. The mainstream press does not produce the specimens. It launders them. It picks up the story, adds a paragraph of both-sides framing, quotes a Democratic official’s cautious response, and republishes the specimen at scale, now with the imprimatur of a serious institution.

The habituation shows most plainly in the posture. Forty years of being worked by the machine has taught the mainstream press that its permanent assignment is proving its own moderation to the reactionary right — headline by headline, editorial position by editorial position, a standing demonstration that it does not represent the people who show up on Libs of TikTok. The demonstration can never be completed, because the accusation it answers is not sincere. The accusation is a lever, and every headline written to appease it confirms that the lever works. A press that spends its editorial energy proving it is not the specimen has already accepted the specimen as the frame.

The lever has a second arm. The machine manufactures narratives outright — the stolen election, the hysterectomies the hospital never performed, the litter boxes in the school bathrooms — and then measures the mainstream press against them. Treat the fabrication as an open question and you have laundered it. Decline to, and the declination becomes the story: the biased institution, suppressing what the people deserve to hear, demonstrating by its silence exactly the untrustworthiness the machine had alleged. The demand was never for coverage. The demand is for a press that assigns made-up narratives the same weight and veracity as reported ones — and any institution that refuses the assignment is scored as partisan, and the score is distributed through the same stack that distributed the fabrication. Heads the narrative wins, tails the referee loses.

The specimen arrives at the mainstream press through the specimen’s own social feed, or through the reactionary media’s amplification of it, or through a Republican politician’s press release responding to it. The mainstream press’s editorial calculation — is this newsworthy? — has been captured by the fact of the amplification. If Ben Shapiro is talking about it, that is treated as evidence that it is a story. If it is a story, it must be covered. If it must be covered, the coverage must be balanced. And balance requires quoting the specimen respectfully alongside the elected official who has spent her career opposing what the specimen represents. The false equivalence is built into the professional protocol.

I do not think most reporters and editors understand that this is what they are doing. I think most of them believe they are practicing journalism. But the practice they are producing is not journalism. It is amplification laundering. And the professional apparatus’s genuine, sincere commitment to covering both sides has been the reactionary operation’s single most valuable asset for a generation.

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I am not asking mainstream journalism to abandon fairness. I am asking it to notice what it has actually been doing under the protocol it has confused with fairness. Fairness is not the equal weighting of a Marxist college freshman and a United States Senator. Fairness is proportional weighting. Fairness is refusing to launder a talent-scouted specimen into a representative example. Fairness is the exercise of editorial judgment against the tide of what the reactionary amplification machine has, that morning, made loud.

The professional press has, across forty years, treated its own editorial judgment as suspect and the reactionary amplification machine’s editorial judgment as an external input to be responded to. Reversing that inversion — reasserting the professional press’s own judgment about what constitutes an actual, load-bearing political story and what constitutes a talent-scouted specimen designed to be laundered — is the entire technical problem of American political journalism.

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There are radicals, in the tail of the distribution, in every country, in every year, of every political era. The American radical-left tail is smaller than the tail of any other rich democracy, and its adherents hold no operational power, cast no consequential votes, write no policies, and command no institutional apparatus. The category of radical left as it is deployed in contemporary American discourse is a composite manufactured out of tail specimens, amplified into apparent centrality by a reactionary operation whose forty-year strategic project has been the substitution of that composite for the actual operational Democratic Party in the mental image of the low-information voter.

The composite has done its work. The low-information voter now believes the composite. The country is being governed as a consequence of that belief. And the professional press, which has spent the same forty years earnestly correcting individual factual errors while participating in the structural error, has not yet come to terms with what its participation has cost.

The receipts on the American far right are visible from space. The receipts on the American far left, at the operational level where power is actually exercised, are missing because the conduct is missing. The specimens the reactionary machine harvests every morning are real people with real accounts and real hair colors. They are not the operational American left. They are the raw material for a laundering operation whose product is the false symmetry that licenses the actual authoritarian consolidation now underway.

Three weeks ago, in The Great Gaslighting of America, I documented this machine teaching the country to disbelieve women. This piece documents the same machine teaching the country to see a left that is not there. Same apparatus, same laundering, same professional press carrying the product to audiences the machine could not reach on its own.

Refuse the dance.

Go Deeper into the Circus

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