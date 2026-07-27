Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory Pulte's avatar
Gregory Pulte
6d

Yes, the notion of a radical left is contrived. The reality of a radical left is that there isn’t one.

Can someone describe what is radical left? Economically? Socially? Redistribution of obscene wealth is not radical left. Progressive tax policy that redistributes wealth to the areas where it is most needed is reasonable. Some interests are better equipped to pay for it than others, but to whom much has been given much is, and rightfully should be, expected.

Reply
Share
44 replies
Emilio J. D'Alise's avatar
Emilio J. D'Alise
6d

Hmm . . . I guess when you get to pick the definition and don't apply the same standard to each side, you can make any argument. By the way, in making the case against them, you used the same tactic you accuse the Right of employing.

Some might remember the whole DEI movement was driven by people in power, both inside and outside government. It was (in my opinion) one of the reasons for Trump's re-election. And even when it wasn't the government enacting rules, the movement was certainly felt by people who had to deal with it in companies that responded to the rhetoric.

Dismissing popular movements because they are not in power should be a cautionary tale if one looks at Trump's ascendancy. . . twice!

In my view, it sure seems to me Democrats have learned about the efficacy of populism and want to play the same game.

As for socialists, the current DSA movement has specific, plainly stated goals (in writing) which they downplay in speeches (sounds familiar?).

You handwave their probable winning of House seats as not being the majority, but, as we saw on the right, radical ideas pulled the party further to the right. I expect the same thing to happen to Democrats (sorry; is happening).

What I mean to say is that your analysis runs in one direction only, which is both dangerous to understanding the political environment and to underestimating the danger to a representative democracy.

Mind you, I'm not an expert, but I can recognize some things when I read them, and implying there is no left-wing amplification of right-wing specimens, and dismissing the idea that some progressive positions are alienating moderate voters regardless of right-wing amplification, appears to me as not honestly looking at the situation on the ground.

I don't think that's an oversight; it appears intentional.

Reply
Share
6 replies
71 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Brock · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture