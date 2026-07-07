Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Gail Rieder's avatar
Gail Rieder
Jul 7

Mike, thank you for writing this. Your message is clear, direct and so badly needed. I love your comparison of how each party responds to the same information differently. Unfortunately, it's been proven true over and over again.

Supporting Platner, based on the information we had, wasn't wrong. Withdrawing that support when new information was given also wasn't wrong. Both decisions were made for good reasons. We're human and when it's all said and done, you can never go wrong doing the right thing.

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Christopher's avatar
Christopher
Jul 7

Imagine if the NYT had been as diligent investigating and reporting on trump,-Epstein-Maxwell as they have been investigating Platner. Right on the NYT doorstep a child sex trafficking modeling industry was operated and Epstein just down the street was prosecuted in 2009 and NYT knew of all trump’s scams within the state of New York. trump sets up Karen McDougal in an apartment and NYT reports zip on this? Hundreds of stories on Hillary’s email in the NYT and let’s be honest, there was no there there in the end, pretty simply Hillary comes into the State Department in January 2009, with a State Department just hacked by Bradley aka Chelsea Manning, a completely unsecured disorganized State Department messaging system left by Condoleeza Rice and Bush ( who used RNC server and lost over 20 million emails FYI) with two wars going and the world in financial free fall Hillary asks Colin Powell what to do for secure communication and he says “use your personal server, that’s what I had to do.” Hillary took Colin Powell’s advice and she never got hacked, but the FBi did ( as testified by James Comey.) There you have it. The NYT could have done that succinct story and gotten to work on due diligence investigating and reporting on the scams. Crimes. Sexual assaults, sex traffickjng and sexual abuse involvement of trump. There is no excuse for the NYT publishing an op-ed in 2024 opining that trump has the character to be President and Kamala Harris does not and publishing a very lengthy option by NYT publisher on why the NYT was not going to endorse a Presidential candidate in 2024. The NYT pulled out its calculator just like the Republicans in the Senate who confirmed multiple credibly accused sexually assaulters for the cabinet and Supreme Court, the monetary benefit in profits outweighed the ethics. As everyone seems to be praising the NYT reporting on Platner in affirming and protecting American women against a sexual predator, we all must ask why the NYT did not do the same level of investigation and reporting to affirm women and protect woman and children against trump.

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