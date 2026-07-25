Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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John Hardman
8d

“They were careless people, - they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.” - F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

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John Hardman's avatar
John Hardman
8d

This makes Charles Ponzi appear to be an underachiever.

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