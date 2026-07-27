Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Sam
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Something no one talks about: if these companies spend a trillion from cash, debt and equities, and as you say to the equivalent of GDP of Japan, what happens to inflation? Imagine if govt did that for student loan, medicare, infra, etc. Just imagine.

So private sector can also drive high inflation. I keep repeating apple sits on a T of cash. Imagine they decide to spend it. Too much 'fire power' to the oligarchs.

Solution: Tax them. Make them spend than horde or give as dividends.

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