Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Nancy Hawkins's avatar
Nancy Hawkins
Jul 3

It is a convenient response. Label anyone and anything you do not like as the anti-Christ. My generation was raised on that in music lol. It is a major line in every right wing playbook. I am now wondering if having access to billions of dollars makes one mentally ill? It seems to cause all sorts of psychosis.

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Melanie Hegge's avatar
Melanie Hegge
Jul 3Edited

Peter Thiel does not look well, on any level. A sad, sad man.

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