Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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LM's avatar
LM
Jul 5

“It makes the regulatory apparatus unstable by design.”

This is the entire point. Instability. The project of destabilizing the regulatory apparatus is part of a broader project, which is to hollow out the federal government of productive capacity of any kind, so there is no regulation, no implementation, no oversight, nothing of consequence getting done, unless it’s profitable for those funding the movement to hollow out the federal government. It’s the Kochs and Scaifes, but also the Musks and Bezoses and Altmans and bitcoin tycoons. They all have slightly different versions of their perfect outcome, but the underlying goal is the same.

All regulatory apparatus is the target, but so are the State Department, DOJ, DoD, the tax regime, and everything else that’s part of the “administrative state.” And all they have to do is destabilize it all to make it functionally disappear.

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Karen Frickenhaus's avatar
Karen Frickenhaus
Jul 5

Damn right this "project" would not receive the consent of the public, if they were made aware of it. Your brilliant analysis, as in 'Counterfeiters at the Seam' deftly pulls back the veil to reveal the insidious machinations of the rapacious extractive industries with the goal of undermining our constitutional government. What we need now is to make this awareness available on a massive scale and mobilize popular resistance.

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