Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Adam Wright's avatar
Adam Wright
1d

This is why I came up with STEAMPUNKS

Science

Tech

Engineering

Art

Math

Play

Union (relationships)

Nature

Knowing (how to learn)

Silliness

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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
1d

Education needs to be balanced so we can understand other people and civilizations. Not everybody speaks calculus.

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