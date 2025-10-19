Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Marick Payton's avatar
Marick Payton
Oct 19, 2025

Truly excellent articulation of the existential crisis we face, Mike. It would be even more influential, I imagine, if you should tighten it up into a shorter version.

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Erik Engheim's avatar
Erik Engheim
Oct 19, 2025

I was a Nordic libertarian once and your writing reminds me a lot of my own crisis many years ago. But for me it was much easier to find a path I think because having grown up in Scandinavia I got a see a system that works.

Social democracy really works, but it was not clear to me as a libertarian why it worked because like you I took the heavy date oriented path early in life.

The idea of social democrats is that society is always a fight between different stake holders. Liberals just see individuals. Social democrats see whole groups with different interests and try to balance the power of those groups: the corporations, the workers, the environmentalists, the common people, the rich, women, men, minorities, the majority, farmers, the urban people. These are different groups of people and often we can belong in many overlapping groups.

The social democratic vision of Democracy is a form of stakeholder democracy where one tries to balance these stakeholders and the American liberal tradition has done no such thing. It has ignored that one group has take disproportionate large share of power and wealth and that has created a massive imbalance in the system.

Here are some things to consider, that many are not aware of about the Nordic model: The trust levels have one up. Let me repeat that. Norwegians today trust each other MORE today than in the past. A whopping 70% believe other people can be trusted. That has occurred despite mass immigration. More people in Norway today are foreign born than in the US in 2025. It doesn't mean immigration doesn't cause problems. We cannot keep going like this.

But I mention this to emphasize the Nordic trust is an outcome of POLICY and not homogeneity. We deliberately pushed to reduce inequalities between social classes but also genders. The result is that people trust each other more. That means people trust government and institutions more.

It is important point to mention because many Americans think what America is going through is a universal reality produced everywhere due to modernity itself. But Nordic countries are very modern societies with people working tech jobs, surfing the internet, using their smart phones just like the US. Yet societal outcomes are totally different. It goes to show that politics matters. We are not helpless flowing in a particular direction due to technology and economic change. We end up where we are because of important political choices taken or not taken by society.

Nordics are not liberal societies. They are social democratic. Meaning a very strong emphasis has been placed on groups rather than just individual freedom. Emphasis has been on creating a society for the common people. Outcomes has mattered just as much as opportunity.

But we also see challenges. It is why I am a democratic socialist. We have also seen a gradual push towards a more liberal model away from the social democratic model and I fear we will face an American future if we keep going down that path.

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