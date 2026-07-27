Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Brett Howser's avatar
Brett Howser
6dEdited

You’re spot-on Mike. Naval does indeed have some pithy & useful aphorisms on status & wealth. Things we semi-evolved primates get obsessed with. But he got weird & self absorbed when he, and others, started taking his other musings too seriously. Yet again, money gets erroneously equated with wisdom. As for Naval’s thoughts on democracy being mob rule, sounds like he’s fallen under the spell of another dime-store Buddha whose ass you kicked in a recent debate - Curtis Yarvin. Fuck both of them. Cracks me up when folks who fancy themselves smart out-source their ideologies & thought processes to someone else.

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Renee DiResta's avatar
Renee DiResta
5d

Naval is a midwit’s guru, pronouncing aphorisms *almost* as erudite as Nassim Taleb’s, and possessed of equally thin skin.

I almost went to work for Naval at Angel List back in the day until a brief convo with Nivi put me off it entirely. Naval blocked me on Twitter soon after. 🤷🏻‍♀️

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