Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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John R Brakey's avatar
John R Brakey
5d

Thank you for another thought-provoking article. Whether readers agree with every conclusion or not, you've highlighted an important issue that deserves public discussion: the growing concentration of influence across technology, finance, artificial intelligence, and media.

Throughout my work on election transparency, I've learned that confidence is never built on trust alone—it is built on transparency and the public's ability to verify. That principle applies well beyond elections. When institutions become larger, more complex, and more interconnected, independent scrutiny becomes even more important.

Healthy democracies depend on competitive markets, a free and independent press, and systems that the public can verify rather than simply trust. Whatever happens with Oracle, AI, or media ownership, I hope this encourages more people to ask thoughtful questions and demand greater transparency from every powerful institution—not because we assume wrongdoing, but because openness builds confidence.

"Trust is strengthened by transparency and verification—not by asking the public to accept conclusions on faith." John R Brakey

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Christine Lee's avatar
Christine Lee
5d

"Karma names the pattern rather than the mechanism-character meeting consequence" Clarity. Thank you! Karma, like gravity, "Is A Law!" 😊 I studied Physics while teaching yoga and it still amazes me how the Laws of Physics relate to our actual everyday experiences. Like gravity, it's inevitable. Though I'll admit it seems more gratifying when we are around to watch.

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