Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Stephen Strum, MD, FACP's avatar
Stephen Strum, MD, FACP
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I cannot pretend. Nope, I cannot pretend to understand the depth and nuances of Mike Brock's writing. As smart as I think, or thought, I was, sometimes I read Brock and wonder if I'm just plain dumb.

I have read this commentary. It led me back to the writings of MLK. I think this is my link to what Brock is saying. So I share with you the quotes from King that mean a lot to me, and hopefully to you.

"A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true." — Martin Luther King, Selma, Alabama, 8 March 1965

"Deep down in our non-violent creed is the conviction there are some things so dear, some things so precious, some things so eternally true, that they’re worth dying for. And if a man happens to be 36 years old, as I happen to be, some great truth stands before the door of his life — some great opportunity to stand up for that which is right. A man might be afraid his home will get bombed, or he’s afraid that he will lose his job, or he’s afraid that he will get shot, or beat down by state troopers, and he may go on and live until he’s 80. He’s just as dead at 36 as he would be at 80. The cessation of breathing in his life is merely the belated announcement of an earlier death of the spirit. He died … — MLK Selma, Alabama, 8 March 1965

"We may have all come on different ships, but we're all in the same boat now."

Martin Luther King, Jr.

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." Martin Luther King

"Our lives begin to end the day that we become silent about things that matter." — Martin Luther King

"All progress is precarious, and the solution of one problem brings us face to face with another problem." — Martin Luther King Jr

""I believe that a day will come when all God's children from bass black to treble white will be significant on the constitution's keyboard." — Martin Luther King

"I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education & culture for their minds, and dignity, equality & freedom for their spirits. I believe that what self-centered men have torn down, men other-centered can build up."

—Martin Luther King, December 10, 1964, Nobel Peace Prize Acceptance Speech, Oslo, Norway

"An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individual concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity." MLK, Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, Montgomery, AL, August 11, 1957.

...and one more:

"We must rapidly begin to shift from a thing-oriented society to a person-oriented society. When machines & computers, profit motives & property rights are considered more important than people, the giant triplets of racism, materialism and militarism are incapable of being conquered. "

—MLK, Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence, Riverside Church, NYC, April 4, 1967

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