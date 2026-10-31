Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Mr Rob's avatar
Mr Rob
2m

Thank you

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Ken Rose's avatar
Ken Rose
1h

I have, for a long time, understood your point. The irony that we brought Capitalism to China because Capitalism would bring freedom, and instead, we learned that Freedom was no longer necessary for Capitalism. So people on the Right began to abandon Freedom.

Very well put and wonderful documentation of the history. Just one important thing I would add that you are overlooking. Which is understandable since all the Western Capitalists and financiers have been overlooking it since the end of the Cold War, smug in their sense of inevitability and exceptionalism.

In the late Soviet Era, the CCCP started “investing” in western, and American companies in particular, with money received from criminal enterprises. Marx believed that Capitalism was CRIMINOGENIC, that Capitalism was based on crime, theft of wages, exploitation of labor. That in order to maintain the system it would have to legally restrain its workers. And as the system inevitably decayed it would lead to wealth consolidation that would seek protection from the political class and corrupt it. The End Stage of Capitalism, for Marx, would be naked criminal behavior and a political system designed to enslave the Proletariat. The West, of course, took the bait, and western capitalists were happy to take tainted rubles in the interest of fostering greater “infiltration” of capitalism into the Soviet system.

Then, unforeseen by either side, was the collapse of the Soviet Union. The West was delighted, figuring this a triumph of their system. The Communists, Putin chief among them, were deeply embarrassed at their failure and wanted revenge. In the meantime, the system was being rapidly dismantled by old party operatives who quickly became Oligarchs.

Instead of offering the old CCCP a modern version of the Marshall Plan, Americans in the Reagan/Bush administrations relied on their indomitable faith in the Free Market to cure all ills and sent Western companies in to reap the rewards of the chaos. When the Chaos and weakness of the Yeltsin years brought forth Putin as a well-trained bureaucrat who could help rebuild the Russian economy and state.

Clinton, Dubya and Obama wanted to guide Putin to try to turn Russia from an economic backwater to a potential new powerhouse. They invited him into the G7. They figured any competent leader would want prosperity and freedom for its citizens.

But as the old head of the KGB, Putin knew what had gone on in the Brezhnev era and the Trillions extracted from the Soviet collapse could do the exact opposite. Bent on revenge, instead of bringing Russia into the Modern World, Putin set on bringing the West DOWN to the level of Russia, by accelerating western capitalism’s descent into Criminogenic Capitalism by flooding the Banks with money for Laundering. And promoting their Oligarchs and investing in arms dealing, drugs, human trafficking, international prostitution, fraud schemes, hacking, industrial sabotage and other activities to bring Russian style Kleptocracy to supplant Capitalism.

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