Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Christine Lee's avatar
Christine Lee
13h

We all have been morally wounded by this regime. It will take generations to heal. I got to know a young German man who's parents weren't born until the 60's, yet his generation still felt guilt and shame over the Holocaust. As will my grandchild's children over these horrors.

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Serena Fossi's avatar
Serena Fossi
10h

Important piece. It should be what we all are talking about tonight so something is made to happen tomorrow. Damn.

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