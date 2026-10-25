Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Betsy L's avatar
Betsy L
3h

We know that Trump isn't getting bad advice because he has, from the beginning, assured us that he knows more than all the generals, that his own morality is what keeps him inside the guardrails, and that he's a genius, a stable one. He brags about how much he knows, and that he doesn't need advice because he's smarter than everybody. That's all you need to say.

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Jerthebear's avatar
Jerthebear
3h

I simply blame every damn one of them that didn't stop him, Tillis included.

This town needs some new sherrifs.

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