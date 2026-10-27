Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Andan Casamajor's avatar
Andan Casamajor
1h

Thank you for explaining qualified immunity so clearly and completely. As it has developed, it's a pernicious doctrine that requires any particular right to have been previously litigated to finality, and to exist in a sort of encyclopedic database of discrete, fact-specic situations. That's haphazard Swiss cheese. The least slight variation or difference allows the court to conclude that no reasonable defendant could have known it was a violation of rights, and thus, to return to your headline point, that there can be no remedy for wrongs that should be unacceptable in a rule-of-law society.

The fallacy of this approach can be demonstrated by an anecdote from my California Bar Exam in 1978. The question briefly described four fact situations and their resolution by courts, then presented four new fact situations and asked us to apply the appropriate precedent. If one tried to match up facts, it became obvious that those who wrote the question laid some red herrings in there to obfuscate analysis.

My approach was to restate the given precedents in general terms of the match between fact and outcome. That took about a minute. Turning to the new situations, it was quick and easy work to apply the appropriate precedent, so easy that I was quietly laughing under my breath.

Looking for a perfect fit with the facts of a previously adjudicated case leaves even slightly novel situations vulnerable to the kind of differentiations that the examiners inserted into those fact situations as an easy out from the serious work of doing justice by acting on analogous -- if not precise -- facts.

Your proposed statute is very well drafted.

BTW, I may be indulged a humble victory lap (in light of the Zacharia fiasco), I passed the exam on my first go.

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Red Brown's avatar
Red Brown
2hEdited

This is a sterling summation.

I remember reading in William Kuntsler’s autobiography about how the doctrine of standing was used even then, in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, to prevent the vindication of rights that the government violated.

Courts are reliable lickspittles in societies developing into totalitarian states, or into monarchies (this goes back to Machiavelli), and in societies that have become them. I think it's because judges are afraid of an open confrontation with the executive, which has all the guns. Not that this debased character precludes the judiciary's complete agreement with tyranny.

Nevertheless, I don’t understand why Sotomayor doesn’t resign. I don’t know what she thinks she’s accomplishing by remaining on the court. It’s embarrassing to watch her continue to serve. Maybe she fears what would happen if the court's approval rating were to drop one percentage point too many.

I'd only quibble with your amendments here to the degree that they would not hold individual members of government civilly responsible for their acts which violate a constitutional right. The current 1983 mechanism of redress makes taxpayers pay for the misconduct of public officials. If that isn't changed, then we cannot expect to get very far. It's analogous to suing or prosecuting a corporation, an abstraction, not the individuals at the top who are responsible for the malfeasance and crimes that corporations commit. I'd also disagree with only "one bite at the apple" to prove one was convicted or sentenced in violation of the Constitution. Mumia Abu-Jamal, among many others, would have been executed by now if that were the case.

I'd also point out that, even if one constitutional structure or law(s) is better than another, any governmental design can be undermined, in good and bad ways, by the informal mechanisms of interpretation, cooperation, and culture. Take the separation of powers, the proudest American notion. We did not benefit from it failing to occur to any of the founders that its gorgeous, architectonic symmetry of “checks and balances” could be largely subverted by political parties or other informal ideological alliances that collaborated transversely across the three branches of government (judiciary included). Orwell made sort of this observation about freedom of speech when he said (I’m paraphrasing) that, in societies where there is strong public support for free speech, there will be free speech, regardless of whether there are law prohibiting it (not that this means that there should NOT be laws protecting free speech), and in societies where there is not such support, there will not be free speech, regardless of whether there are laws protecting it.

It's self-evident that these kinds of end-runs around a formal political system or law can happen anywhere, regardless of how a given system is arranged, and thus that it behooves any would-be democrat to more carefully consider the idea that politics is downstream from culture, more than the reverse, even if they obviously influence each other, and that comprehension of that structure is necessary but not sufficient to preserve the democratic spirit.

A quotation from John Lord O'Brian from 1952 on the point, which reminds us of the fundamentally political character of law, is still germane:

“To some extent these fundamental rights can be protected by the courts. We may still be hopeful that our judges will in the end establish principles reaffirming the American sense of fair play. Nevertheless, the inherent limitations on the power of the judiciary to deal with these problems and the inclination of the courts to disavow final responsibility in these matters emphasize the inadequacy of this protection. Nor indeed are the courts immune from popular prejudices. Ultimately, the preservation of civil liberties must depend upon the wisdom and restraint of the American people and their legislators.”

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