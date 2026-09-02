Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Roberto Rivera's avatar
Roberto Rivera
7h

I deleted Google Maps after their capitulation. While I haven't deleted Apple Maps, my default is now Map Quest. For the record, I live a block from the Genesee River and four miles from the shore of Lake Ontario. Virtually no one on this side of the lake will call it anything else.

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James North's avatar
James North
8h

We are here, in this moment, because of the tech bros.

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