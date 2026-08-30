Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
4h

Posting whatever Trump sys without comment simply encourages him to do more. Personally, I would only post those items that are truthful. That should limit the items we read from Trump to about zero. Of course that requires research and confirmation, something your article does well. It's a lot of work and most people won't do the hard work to make things clear to themselves. Thanks for doing the hard work.

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
17mEdited

There is already a movement to avoid Google Maps, on this side of the border. Just got this recommendation: Organic Maps•Offline Maps GPS

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