Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Stephen Strum, MD, FACP's avatar
Stephen Strum, MD, FACP
20h

I am well aware of Natalie Harp, (aka Human Printer). She even calls herself that. BUT, I am going to comment on what I have observed after 10 years of watching my native-born country fizzle to the ground under Trump.

The mainstream media has taken way too long to grow a pair. In other words, they lacked the testicular fortitude, the balls, to say earlier on, what was a clear and present danger. Now, at least Katy Tur, Laurence O'Donnell, Chris Hayes, Michael Steele and Jan Psaki are outspoken to the degree that would have been appropriate a decade ago, or at least 5 years ago. What does this say?

"Vee Get Too Soon Olt Und Too Late Schmart!" —old German proverb

But there is more. (Like a Johnny Carson skit). What we are seeing with Trump is not solely HIS very own Trump Derangement Syndrome; what we are seeing is that our POTUS, our Commander-in-Chief, or CIC, is, in reality, the Destroyer-in-Chief (DIC). Yes, Trump is the never-before-seen greatest DIC. He progressed from DIC1 (Dealer-in-Chief) to DIC2 (Destroyer-in-Chief).

Think about it and ask any pro-Trumper: What good has Donald Trump done since becoming POTUS?

For sure they will mention the border. But Trump as DIC2 (Destroyer-in-Chief) has thrown the baby out with the bath water. He has taken a big chunk out of the U.S. Essential Workforce and halted the influx of thousands of immigrants vital to medicine, nursing, agriculture, construction, elder care, etc.

I can list 50 things that Trump has done to destroy this country. I ascertain once more: he is either a true Manchurian Candidate or he is a Functional Manchurian Candidate. Everything Trump does benefits or pleases Putin, Kim, Xi, and other tyrants.

Next big issue. As a physician, I speculate that what you are seeing with Trump's behavior is due to general paresis (aka neurosyphilis, or lues, or central nervous system syphilis). The delusions, paranoia, sleep, and speech peculiarities are all consistent with Trump's background in whoring with prostitutes. We have a demented POTUS at the Ship of States Helm and the Republican-dominated Congress is doing nothing about it. I would like to see a spinal fluid serology done on Trump to prove me wrong.

Trump will be more and more aggressive and make life in this country living hell. We are in the worst state I have seen in my 84 years of age.

And the band played on.

If by some miracle, the Democrats gain control of both houses, there must be major legislation generated by the Democratic Party. If not, there will be another veteran (Vietnam) and MD standing in front of some DC building (not with Trump's name on it) with a sign protesting vigorously.

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Jerry Campbell's avatar
Jerry Campbell
18h

The sickness of this man is incredible.

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