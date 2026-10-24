Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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MC's avatar
MC
2h

JD is the lynchpin? lol. I do not disagree with the theory at all. I’m just laughing because no one consulted the actual citizens of the United States. I get it. He gave it up to Peter Theil when he was at Yale, and has never stopped, servicing him in some way. But everyone else hates him. That much is bipartisan. Besides, his wife is “brown”. It’s like the gnome underpants theory of fascism.

JD Vance ➡️ ❓ ➡️ global domination

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Donna's avatar
Donna
1h

Imagine if those tech giants had just let their stocks go down in value. Trump cares about the stock market. It may have been the kick in the ass he needed to stop at least one of his dumbest economic moves and tamped down some of his excesses. But they saw a vision of humanity and said nah — we need more. If this were the French Revolution, you know exactly where their heads would be. But they know how they have lulled us with all their products into, saying, wait, I won’t have the internet if we rise up. No thanks.

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