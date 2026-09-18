Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Bradley K Monson's avatar
Bradley K Monson
3m

I read your posts because you make my brain hurt...

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James North's avatar
James North
1h

Thiel is out of the country but his govt contracts for Palantir are huge. He is also funding Anthropic, Covenant and Stark. His investments are surveillance and weaponry. I don't think he's given up on destroying US democracy for his new world order.

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