Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Joseph Felser's avatar
Joseph Felser
18m

Here’s Krugman’s take:

https://paulkrugman.substack.com/p/its-time-to-take-starlink-away-from?r=2xzu7b&utm_medium=ios

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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
22m

You have very effectively pointed out the danger os a single point of failure. May we learn this lesson again!

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