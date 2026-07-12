Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Red Brown's avatar
Red Brown
Jul 12Edited

Couldn’t have said it better. This is the piece, like several songs I’ve heard in my life, that I wish had written myself. I have taken several stabs at it in various comments but never finished the job. Thus, thank you.

I’d add 1.5 observations. (1) The three conditions of voidable consent, pattern, and exhaustion may not be formally met and yet still be satisfied. The state governments, for example, could continue to exist in name only without actually being federalized, as the judiciary could still interpret the Constitution in a way that completely undermines and distorts its meaning without being technically stripped of jurisdiction, and as the media could effectively be muzzled algorithmically or through other more or less invisible means which technology or artificial intelligence makes available. I’m reminded here of a quotation from 2014 by Tom Carter of the World Socialist Website, commenting on the Anwar al-Awlaki case:

“Judge Collyer’s ruling underscores the danger, now well advanced, of the establishment of a police state in the United States. As the World Socialist Web Site has previously warned, de facto dictatorial rule could be implemented in America while changing little in terms of America’s current institutions, legal doctrines and personnel. The same judges could sit on the same benches, the same reporters could appear on the same nightly news shows, and the same politicians could sit in the same offices.

The Constitution and Bill of Rights would perhaps remain sealed behind museum glass without being formally abolished, but these documents would simply cease to have any practical relevance in the new pseudo-legal framework of death panels, total surveillance, ‘state secrets,’ ‘qualified immunity,’ ‘deference to the executive in wartime,’ ‘kill lists,’ the ‘global war on terror,’ and ‘balancing’ democratic rights against ‘national security.’”

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2014/04/07/cour-a07.html

I realize the danger of allowing this relatively imprecise state of affairs to warrant a violent revolution, but clever enough people in power who are bent on sustaining their rule have attempted, and will continue to attempt, to make it appear, primarily through “interpretation” and transversal cooperation across the three supposedly adversarial branches, as if all of the regular constitutional and juridical mechanisms of the law and valid legislation still function when they no longer do. Revolution would be just as morally justified then as it would be in the openly tyrannical case, although it might be more difficult to devise a theoretical justification. In any case, the revolutionary threshold will likely be reached through some amalgam of the standard-issue tyrannies of the past and these types of informal intolerable encroachments.

(.5) the technological circumstances are different now than they were at the time of Locke and Jefferson. This factor cannot be overlooked by defaulting to familiar revolutionary ideas. With sufficient sophistication, technology could make a traditional revolution impossible.

Robotic police ”dogs”, for example, have been in development for a while and have already been deployed as trial balloons at major public events like the World Cup, along with warm and fuzzy propaganda about how allegedly cute these menaces are. Ditto drones, AI, and universal surveillance.

Technology is an independent factor which qualitatively changes the revolutionary calculation and the rate at which a revolutionary judgment in the liberal tradition must be made. It must be confronted separately as a stand-alone informal threat to add to (1) above which could seep unnoticed into life (if it hasn’t already done so) to such a degree that it will dispense with the prospect of the withdrawal of consent - which would be rendered obsolete given sufficiently pervasive infiltration.

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Levi-za
Jul 12

I'm afraid we are closer to exhaustion than we are willing to admit because the population that needs to understand these thresholds have been forcibly made ignorant and the goal of the fascists is to trigger violence to justify violence. I hope I'm wrong but hope is not a strategy.

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