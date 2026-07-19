Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Joel C. Eissenberg, Ph.D.'s avatar
Joel C. Eissenberg, Ph.D.
Jul 19

Science doesn't deal in proof, it deals in the weight of evidence. All scientific conclusions are provisional. A scientific conclusion is one that can be tested and is potentially falsifiable by experiment. Science rests on arguments from evidence, not arguments from authority.

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Red Brown's avatar
Red Brown
Jul 20Edited

“The Metaphysics of Quality subscribes to what is called empiricism. It claims that all legitimate human knowledge arises from the senses or by thinking about what the senses provide. Most empiricists deny the validity of any knowledge gained through imagination, authority, tradition, or purely theoretical reasoning. They regard fields such as art, morality, religion, and metaphysics as unverifiable. The Metaphysics of Quality varies from this by saying that the values of art and morality and even religious mysticism are verifiable, and that in the past they have been excluded for metaphysical reasons, not empirical reasons. They have been excluded because of the metaphysical assumption that all the universe is composed of subjects and objects and anything that can’t be classified as a subject or an object isn’t real. There is no empirical evidence for this assumption at all. It is just an assumption.”

- Robert Pirsig

Pirsig has a lot more to say about this issue. See his book, Lila (excerpted above). It offers one very persuasive solution to this riddle.

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