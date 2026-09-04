Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DrBDH's avatar
DrBDH
1h

Being a pseudoconservative, Cowen won’t consider anything a real problem until it negatively impacts him. At that moment it will cease being a regrettable but acceptable harm to others and become the worst thing in the world. Put that humming data center next to his house (hint: it’s many decibles above tolerable and never stops) and he will be agitating for someone to do something to stop his pain.

Reply
Share
RICHMOND DOCTOR's avatar
RICHMOND DOCTOR
2h

Yesterday, I listened to some Texans on my TV, and they sounded just like me.

They were eviscerating their representative, who had supported Trump's attempt to limit voter registration. They were angry, vocal, and confrontational. I wanted to reach out and shake their hands. This confirmed my belief that good people live in every state, and that if I could talk with them personally, we would agree that dramatic changes are needed. I believe they would agree with and support my new party's agenda for reforming our government.

One caveat is that we may be too large a country to find similar values, because we are larger than the European Union, which functions as a conglomeration of separate countries with different values that remain separate. We may be made up of different states that eventually have to separate into their own countries.

I think that in every state, regardless of party affiliation or physical location, most citizens are fed up with Trump and his MAGA program. I have referred to this group as the 70 percenters, distinct from the 30 percent who still support Trump. I think 70 percent of our population are reasonable, moral people ready to help create change in our country. I also believe that if I could talk with them and present my agenda for a new party, they would want to join.

This new party would be the party of the people, by the people, and for the people, and it would not be affiliated with the existing Democratic or Republican parties. This would be the party of the 70 percent of people in our country who have a sense of social morality and believe in the principles defined in the Declaration of Independence, people who are proud to be American.

The main objective of this party would be to run a government by the people and to serve the people. I think we have universally accepted values we can use as the basis for this party, and 70% of our citizens have approved of them. These values are easy to enumerate, as the voting public has acknowledged them: a national healthcare program covering all health issues, including care for seniors; a substantial retirement plan by expanding our Social Security program; eliminating ICE and redirecting its funds to other programs; eliminating the Electoral College so voting would be done by the people, not by a committee; providing free education, including advanced degrees; raising taxes on millionaires and legalizing abortion. The list of services is enormous, and I think it is universally accepted and can be found in all advanced countries. We, the richest country in the world, do not have a national free health plan. This list of programs is simple and, I think, universally accepted by most citizens.

This new party's structure would be radically different from today's parties, focusing on reestablishing the power and importance of citizen control. One major criticism of our founding fathers was that they replaced the vote of the many with the vote of a few. This party would correct that fault by returning responsibility to the states and, in turn, to the citizens in those states. Every citizen would form and vote on this party's values; it would eliminate politicians and political appointments. This party would have only administrators, not politicians. The public would have to approve every action and program. Arrangements would be made for direct voting on all or any policy changes.

The House of Representatives would be restructured and expanded, allowing better state representation because voters in each state would direct it. Voters could change or remove representatives at any time if they were dissatisfied with their performance. Representatives would have no guaranteed terms; their performance would be subject to review by their state. States would have more power. The Senate would be abolished, as it is a ridiculous idea that two representatives from each state would control the voting public. Control of our government would rest only with the voting states, and we, the people, would control their representatives.

We would reform our Supreme Court so that its only function would be to review the legality of decisions made by state supreme courts; it would not rehear cases presented to the states. No country has a judge in the court system remain active after age 75, and we will follow that age limit in our courts. We will establish a mechanism to review all judges' actions and performance, and citizens can initiate a review by voting. Also, the voting public, not the Federalist Society or political parties, will select candidates for Supreme Court positions.

We would review government structures and ways for voters to participate in government in countries like Denmark, Germany, and France, where, because of the Second World War, they had a chance to rethink and improve citizens' involvement in government. Denmark's government has stronger safety nets for its citizens than ours, and we could learn from them.

As in many countries, the president will not have a fixed four-year term, and citizens can initiate removal procedures through the states and into the House of Representatives. Conservative organizations have sought to increase the president's power and independence, reduce Congress's power, and control the courts by having judges selected by the Federalist Society rather than by the citizens of our country. They want to select judges who support their agenda to benefit MAGA-rich funding. Our new party would eliminate these procedures that benefit the rich at our expense. Again, to quote Lincoln, we would be the party of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Brock · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture