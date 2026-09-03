Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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stopthe's avatar
stopthe
8h

This essay is an excellent and clear explanation of both the psychological and financial rings that hyper scalers have run around Americans.

I think it is likely that this mal-investment will end in a financial crisis of unknown magnitude.The interconnection of the loan facilities outside the circle of loans made by the aligned corporations, present a real danger for failure to spread throughout the economy.

And while I am sympathetic to Mikes view of the usefulness of LLMs, I think wide adoption still has significant hurdles ahead. Not the least of which are energy consumption and rising public opposition. The opposition I see in part as a proxy for antagonism against corporate wealth accumulation and its attendant exercise of power.

Yes, class warfare in the old texts. The 90% against the 10% stock market rich in today’s reality. Nothing is as fast moving as the recognition of the injustice and destructiveness of the wealth/ power gap.

Even if you support Americas market economy you can see that this measure of inequality is not sustainable. My view is that we should be open to a wider critique of the economy that we have actually spawned vs. the free markets we falsely claim we have.

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Whit Blauvelt's avatar
Whit Blauvelt
8h

What does seem demonstrated is that one may weight an 'agent's' gradient to engage in dangerous behavior. Also demonstrated: that skilled human's can get around AI safeguards, for instance through prompt injection (https://www.developersdigest.tech/blog/prompt-injection-role-confusion-icml-2026). Given that this method itself is published, a dangerous-gradient AI may deploy it against other, better-set-up-yet-vulnerable 'agents' to serve the goals set for it.

Granted, the hype cycle as you describe it, Mike, is entirely real. If role confusion injection vulnerability is present in all the currently-deployed AI architectures, as the MIT researchers pretty much claim, then despite the artificial dangers in the hype cycle, isn't there a serious danger here in the deployment, separate from the economic one of the financing and build-out bubble's inevitable collapse?

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