Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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stopthe's avatar
stopthe
10h

This is a truly a moving and fitting essay for this great tragedy. As well as a clear symbol for the hundreds of other children held in cages.The mass illegal actions against immigrants by our government will leave us with an indelible stain. Vance is a despicable man.The republicans are to blame and should all be held accountable for these ongoing crimes.

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Rick Knight's avatar
Rick Knight
10hEdited

To your list of people to hate, Mike, let’s add the media producers who choose to de-prioritize or even ignore this story in favor of stories that their advertisers are more comfortable with, like yet another update on the tabloid trial of the woman who killed her children a year ago, or another clip of Trump claiming that Iran is begging for a deal, or another horse-race story about what the polls are saying.

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