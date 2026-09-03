Pierre Damas Bel was twenty years old. He wanted to be a doctor. He was in JROTC. He graduated high school in May and started at Wright State University in Ohio a few weeks ago. On August 31, he called his father on a video call at 8:03 in the evening and said, “I’m not feeling okay mentally because of the bullying.” His father told him to come home so they could talk. Around eleven that night, police came to his father’s door and said Pierre had parked his car on the shoulder of an interstate in Springfield, Ohio, walked into oncoming traffic, and been hit by a tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing an ankle monitor. ICE had put it on his leg after summoning him to a mandatory in-person check-in. He had come to the United States as a child under Temporary Protected Status. His parents fled Haiti in 2024 because armed gangs were burning their neighborhood down. The family had a pending asylum case. In late July, the Trump administration terminated Haiti’s TPS designation, putting roughly 350,000 Haitians on notice that the United States government intended to deport them to a country whose capital the United States itself will not fly passenger aircraft into because it is too dangerous. The offer ICE made to the Haitians of Ohio was this: wear a monitor or accept $2,600 and a flight to Port-au-Prince. Pierre wore the monitor.

It was too heavy to play soccer in. It restricted him to a seventy-five-mile radius. It was visible under his clothes. When his JROTC unit distributed uniforms, Pierre did not receive one, and his father believes the omission was because of the device on his leg. Classmates saw it and taunted him. On Instagram in late July, before he died, Pierre wrote: “I came to this country to pursue my education. I didn’t come here to commit a crime or hurt anyone. Yet now I’m walking through the streets of the United States with a GPS monitor on my leg, carrying a feeling of shame and humiliation that I never imagined I would experience.”

His father said Pierre felt like he was treated like an animal.

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The Republican Party did this. Not “the system.” Not “policy.” Not “immigration debates.” The Republican Party, as a coordinated political organization, made a set of decisions that produced exactly this outcome at exactly this scale on exactly this timeline. They ran a Vice-Presidential candidate who stood on a debate stage and said Haitians in Springfield were eating pets. He said it knowing it was false. He said it because he wanted an atmosphere. He got the atmosphere. A twenty-year-old walked through that atmosphere with a monitor on his leg for the last few weeks of his life, in that same town, and now he is dead on the shoulder of an interstate.

And let us say what an ankle monitor issued by a federal government to a targeted ethnic minority is, in the plain historical sense. It is a badge. The Nazis made Jews wear a yellow star. The Trump administration is making Haitians wear a GPS tag. The technology is different. The function is identical: a state-issued object, visible to the neighbors, that identifies the wearer as a member of a class the state has singled out for taunting. Pierre’s classmates accepted the invitation. Anyone upset by the comparison can take it up with the historical record, or with Pierre’s father, who watched his son come home from school after they took away his uniform because of the device on his leg. The Trump administration is running a badge program, and a twenty-year-old is dead of it.

The chain is short and every link has a name on it. Terminate the protection. Summon the child. Tag the child. Threaten his family with removal to a country where they will likely be killed. Wait. Every step was a choice. Every step had a signatory. The signatories are known.

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Your conservative uncle will pause, put down his fork, and deliver the line: his parents shouldn’t have brought him here. He will say it firmly, because he needs the verdict to stick so he is not implicated. He is implicated. He voted for it. He watched the debate where they said Haitians were eating pets and he laughed. He watched the administration terminate TPS and told himself the law is the law. He watched ICE start tagging children and did not call his congressman. He is one of the millions of small pressures that keep the machine running, and the machine ran over Pierre Damas Bel. Do not argue. Say Pierre’s name. Say his age. Say the words ankle monitor and leave them there.

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And we are the majority. The party that killed Pierre Damas Bel lost the popular vote in every presidential election between 1992 and 2020 except one, took power in 2024 with a bare plurality, and governs today with an approval rating that would have ended any pre-Trump presidency. Their atmosphere is loud but the atmosphere is not the country. The country is the people who read about Pierre today and felt what a human being is supposed to feel. That is most Americans. It has always been most Americans. This is not their country. It is ours. It is the country of Pierre’s father, who fled Haiti in 2024 because armed men were burning his neighborhood down, who called the police at eleven o’clock on a Sunday night to find out where his son’s body was. He is an American in every sense the word ought to mean. The people who tagged his son have forfeited the claim. They do not own this country. They rent it, badly, on a short lease, and the lease is expiring.

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And we hate them. I am saying it plainly because I have watched too many essays flinch. We hate the men who go on television and lie about Haitians eating pets. We hate the men who signed the order terminating TPS. We hate the men who designed the check-in that ended with a monitor on Pierre’s leg. We hate the men who fitted the monitor. We hate the podcast hosts who spent a decade preparing the ground so a twenty-year-old could be tagged in Springfield without a national convulsion. We hate the donors who paid them to do it. We hate the uncle at the dinner table who says the parents thing. Hatred is the correct response to a federal government that tags a child until the child kills himself, and to feel less than hatred is a failure of moral vision, not an achievement of composure.

And to you: we hate you. You reactionary pieces of shit. We are coming for you. In 2026, in 2028, in every school-board race and attorney-general race and county-commission race between now and the moment your movement collapses. We will name each of you. We will make supported the TPS termination and voted to fund the ankle-monitor program into the political equivalent of a criminal record. You will not launder this into a policy debate. You will not retire into elder-statesman respectability. Pierre Damas Bel is on your permanent record.

And you are excluded from polite society. There is no polite conversation with a person who defends the tagging of children. You are not welcome at the table, the wedding, the funeral, the office, the barbecue. Not because we are intolerant. Because you are a moral hazard to the room. You are the atmosphere that killed a child, and no one is obligated to breathe it to preserve your feelings.

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His name was Pierre Damas Bel. He was twenty. He wanted to be a doctor. The United States government put a GPS tag on his leg because the party in power had spent a decade telling the country he came from was a hellhole full of people you could safely hate. He wore the tag because his family had a pending asylum case and the alternative was a flight to a war zone. His classmates taunted him. His JROTC unit did not give him his uniform. He could not play soccer. He called his father and said he was not okay. Three hours later a tractor-trailer hit him on an interstate.

He is dead. The Republican Party killed him. Every American who voted for the party that killed him owes his father a phone call. They will not make the call. They will say the parents thing at Thanksgiving and pass the potatoes. Do not pass them the potatoes.

Say his name. Pierre Damas Bel. Wright State University. Class of 2029. Twenty years old. Ankle monitor. Springfield, Ohio. August 31, 2026. He wanted to be a doctor.

Say his name.

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