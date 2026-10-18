Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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RDW's avatar
RDW
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Why should G-d play dice when he is holding all the cards?

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1 reply by Mike Brock
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Red Brown
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This is a fine review in which Robert Pirsig’s philosophy in Lila was not, but should have been, mentioned. Pirsig’s Metaphysics of Quality contains within it, and goes the farthest toward resolving, readably, the entire longstanding controversy between scientific materialism and philosophical idealism, among other fundamental and seemingly intractable epistemological conflicts, e.g. between free will and determinism, and everything in between.

Lila propounds a novel way of understanding life and reality - that it is composed primarily and pervasively of values - that cannot plausibly fail to be included not only in any dues-paying refutation of materialism as a supposedly sufficient ontological account of the whole of reality, but in the project of knowing the nature of everything that is covered by all of the ontological and epistemological investigations undertaken by science, philosophy, and religion - and unifying them at a more satisfactory level of detail than standard mysticism, or monism.

I won’t call the book a work of genius because that moniker is cheap, and sells it short. I do believe that, if one would know of what the world is composed, and be seriously informed about its likely character, one cannot avoid reckoning with Pirsig’s brilliant arguments, which are orders of magnitude cleaner and clearer, and carry more indelible explanatory power - as far as any metaphysics can take that power - than that which many an accomplished philosophologist (as Pirsig called them) has contributed to the field of metaphysics.

I believe that Pirsig’s status as a popular writer of “philosophical novels” - he wrote Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance - the relatively limited number of books he wrote (less is more in his case), and the fact that his technical explanations are accessible to the average intelligent reader, has prevented him from gaining the recognition that would be more commensurable with his contribution.

But one should not mistake his position outside the canon as a valid indicator of any lack of rigor or smarts. His work is like philosophy’s version of the Purloined Letter of Edgar Allen Poe: it’s right there in plain view and yet the professional investigators do not see it.

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