Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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JMcKay's avatar
JMcKay
7h

This may sound like a simple question - but doesn’t AI require electricity and data banks and cooling water to perform - and couldn’t humans destroy the infrastructure that allows machines to use their super intelligence before they can carry out destruction of the human race?

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Katherine Richards's avatar
Katherine Richards
7h

Important observations and well-argued analysis here. ... Thank you.

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