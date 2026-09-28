Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Bartholow's avatar
Paul Bartholow
4m

No magic. If a god needs magic then that god doesn't exist. That still leaves magic as undefined. As I think about it, I ralize it's not simple.

Reply
Share
Red Brown's avatar
Red Brown
7m

See my comment on Robert Pirsig a couple of posts back (An Argument in Three Costumes).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Brock · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture