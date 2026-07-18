Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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PDP's avatar
PDP
Jul 18

You are right. In essence the mission is to keep what is valuable from the past and,where possible, improve upon it. Not "move fast and break things" and thereby lose the lessons of the past.

The current crop of US & UK "conservatives" wouldn't recognise the type of conservative I am. The clue's in the name. Conservatives conserve things. I'm a British working class man who despairs of what's happened to my country and our culture. And no, I'm not referring to immigrants. Many of them have the same manners I was taught and still practice, and that, sadly, my native countrymen often lack. Something has gone badly awry with us. I watched Keir Starmer getting excited about AI in possibly the most naive way possible - yes, what my country needs is giant data warehouses polluting the earth and the atmosphere so we can produce slop expensively at speed. Rather than, y'know, affordable housing, heat pumps, real food, or open libraries. What is wrong with these people?

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Joel C. Eissenberg, Ph.D.'s avatar
Joel C. Eissenberg, Ph.D.
Jul 18

Well-written. I've felt the same way--most of my values are bedrock conservative values like progressive taxation, one person-one vote, rational gun laws, getting the nanny state out of reproductive choice, supporting public goods like education, libraries, etc. They've been rebranded by the right-wing extremist GOP as "socialism," which uses the term as an epithet and not a description of a government or economic system.

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