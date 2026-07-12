Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Leonard DaSilva's avatar
Leonard DaSilva
Jul 12

Wilde was correct: "Some men improve the world only by leaving it."

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The Zodiac Chronicles 🗞️'s avatar
The Zodiac Chronicles 🗞️
Jul 12

Glad to see it being told like it is- dying doesn’t make you a hero

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