Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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ARW's avatar
ARW
9h

This 1000 times over. What’s great is that it gives me the words to frame these distinctions. Thank you thank you thank you.

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Seldon Crisis Log's avatar
Seldon Crisis Log
8h

Fantastic essay. I blame social media because it trains users to police their feeds rather than persuade others. In fact because of how social media sorts users it essentially punishes any attempt to run a persuasion campaign on it.

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