Politico marked the night after the 2024 count with a story whose headline read “I think it’s over”. One person spoke the words, though nearly every professional explainer of elections would have signed them. Within weeks the gloom had been promoted into a theory. Trump’s Latino gains, Politico now reported, were “upending the American political map,” a…
The Politics of Nothing Can Be Done
What the punditry of inevitability is really for becomes clear once you revisit two years of self-assured predictions about Latino realignment, Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed.
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