Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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johnphilipking's avatar
johnphilipking
8h

The magnitude of denial and/or willful greed and disregard for life required for continuing support for this nakedly malevolent regime is astonishing. The historical inflection point that will define us in ways we can't even fully know yet.

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
8h

That hundreds, nay thousands, of treasonous actions have been openly committed by the Trumps and their extensive venal circle while the mainstream media looked on from their phoney impartial bleachers

That your Institutions from SCOTUS down have been hollowed out in the service of corruption

That your GOP has been a historically active treacherous Party to all this

That parasitical capitalist business practices have your economy teetering on the edge of a financial abyss

That sheer laziness and disillusion has enabled too many electors to walk away from their patriotic responsibility to Vote

Indicates that your precious DEMOCRACY has been longtime ruined and your Empire, as paralysed as your military machine, is on the skids.

Poor fellow your country!

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