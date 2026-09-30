Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Pam Valente's avatar
Pam Valente
12m

This is not the first article I have read by you about the people you left behind in silicon valley. When I started the article I wondered why these people bother you so much. When I finished it I understood.

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LFG's avatar
LFG
5m

"Your need to get through the day has become a reason somebody else should stop protesting" This sums up why alot of relationships these days avoid certain topics. It is a friendship agreement that cannot be met.

This essay reminds of a scene in The Breakfast Club where the pretentious principal is complaining to the streetwise janitor that 'one day these kids will have to take care of me' and the janitor replies, 'dont count on it.'

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