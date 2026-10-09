Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Wendymae's avatar
Wendymae
16h

This is one of my favorite posts of yours and I agree with it 100%. Thank you for stating what I feel so succinctly.

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P Kawake's avatar
P Kawake
16h

Nuremberg them all.

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